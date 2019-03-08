IT’S INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day, which celebrates women’s rights and the inspirational tales of empowering females.

There’s plenty happening throughout Gwent to celebrate, including two days of events and activities being hosted at Riverfront Theatre, in Newport.

(Picture: Robert Little)

Events are free, with no need to book in advance, unless otherwise specified.

• All day today the venue is running ‘Out of the Box’ workshops with a local artist, focused on the importance of stepping outside your comfort zone. Guests can decorate box and fill it with positivity and inspiration to take home.

• Health and Fitness consultations are today and tomorrow, 10am to 2pm. The Newport Live team will be available for blood pressure checks and fitness consultations. Guests can also learn more about Newport Live and the classes and support they offer.

From 10am to 3pm today, Riverfront Theatre is running Circus workshops and Arts & Crafts workshops. There are also Fitness and Yoga tasters running throughout the day.

READ MORE: Celebrating some of the most influential women in Gwent on International Women's Day

• A powerful documentary on the women’s movement in Wales in being aired at Riverfront Theatre today at 1pm and 3pm. Women in Wales: Voice, from Winding Snake Productions, features an all-female team investigating the modern women’s movement in Wales and how far the battle for equality has come.

• A fascinating open panel discussion, exploring how and why decisions about becoming a parent are formed, is being held at the venue at 3pm today. Whose Birthright is it Anyway? is by Taking Flight Theatre, with Chair Dr Tamse Preece. On the panel will be Rosaleen Moriarty Simmonds OBE, Bethan Morgan, Dr Tracy Evans and Samatha “Doula” Gadsen.

READ MORE: Emma Watson leads stars celebrating International Women’s Day

• Between 4pm and 6pm today, Taking Flight Theatre Company will run a poetry performance by Alice Denny, a comedy performance by Tafsila Kkan, and a workshop on brooch making.

• One event guests do have to book and pay for is a performance of Peeling by Kaite O’Reilly of Taking Flight Theatre Company. This will be today and tomorrow at 7.45pm (note that today’s performance is sold out). This show is suitable for 14+ and explores the relationship between women, their bodies and children against a backdrop of man-made conflict. Performances will include BSL, live audio description and English captions, with a Q&A session after each show. Tickets are £13.25 or £11.25 concessions. To find out more or book tickets go to newportlive.co.uk/riverfront

Selena in the Chapel

• Tomorrow, between 10.30am and 3pm, there will be arts and crafts, music, and workshops. All are welcome to pop along, get creative, and listen to some talented female vocalists including Selena in the Chapel and Aleighcia Scott.

• The fitness consultations, as mentioned above, will run. Plus there is legs, bums and tums from 12.30pm and boxercise at 1.30pm.