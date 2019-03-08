LONG-RUNNING plans to open a second waste recycling facility in Blaenau Gwent have been given the green light.

Councillors unanimously approved a planning application to build a new recycling facility at Roseheyworth Business Park in Abertillery at a meeting on Thursday.

The opening of the facility, originally estimated to cost around £2.5million, is hoped to improve the authority's recycling rate which is the lowest in Wales.

Independent councillor Wayne Hodgins welcomed the development, saying residents have been "crying out for a second facility."

"I think the investment will totally pay off because our recycling rates will go up and there will be less fines to Welsh Government," he said.

"It's long overdue."

The council was fined £77,800 for failing to meet Welsh Government recycling targets in 2016/17 which it has paid in full.

It also failed to meet targets last year but the Welsh Government has not yet made a decision on issuing a fine.

Labour councillor Lisa Winnett also praised the scheme.

"It's nice to see this coming close to fruition because there's so much demand," she said.

And chairman of the committee, Cllr Denzil Hancock, said the facility would help reduce fly-tipping.

The centre will provide similar facilities to the New Vale HWRC in Ebbw Vale, accepting waste materials such as glass, wood, cardboard, green waste, plastics, electrical goods, paint, plasterboard, textiles, batteries, food waste, paper, carpets, and steel and aluminium cans.

The proposed facility is aimed at improving provision of waste services to residents in the south of the county borough

It is estimated the number of households using waste recycling facilities in Blaenau Gwent will increase by 23 per cent due to the opening of the new facility.

A new access road is proposed as part of the development, with 28 car parking spaces for staff and residents.

It is also planned to upgrade the A467/Roseheyworth Road junction to make it signal controlled.

Cllr Winnett said the development could help reduce accidents.

A nearby business raised concerns that the development could affect future expansion plans.

But a council report says the development would leave enough space for some form of expansion.