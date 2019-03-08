VISITORS to Wales' largest castle could soon be able to take a boat out in the moat as part of a new £8.1 million scheme revamping the site.

Cadw, the organisation responsible for managing and running Wales' historic attractions has announced a new masterplan for Caerphilly Castle. Among the plans are for boats to be able to go out on the moat, new visitor facilities, play areas, and enhanced visitor facilities.

Cllr Sean Morgan, deputy leader of Caerphilly council, said, “Caerphilly Castle is a fantastic asset to the town and to the wider county borough so we welcome these exciting proposals which, if delivered, will further enhance the visitor experience.”

“Tourism is a key contributor to the local economy and we fully recognise the significant benefits that could result from the implementation of this new masterplan. We commend Cadw on their bold vision to position Caerphilly Castle as one of the top historic visitor destinations in Wales and we fully support them with their aspirations."