FAR-right political party For Britain has announced it is running a candidate in the Newport West by-election.

Hugh Nicklin has been selected as the party's candidate for the vote, to be held on April 4.

A retired teacher, Mr Nicklin has named his priorities as Brexit and ending mass immigration, as well as "ending politically correct policing", protecting children, health services, infrastructure and jobs.

He said: “Newport West deserves better than Labour – and that’s why I’m standing For Britain, a party that is in tune with the public not the Westminster bubble.

"For years, Labour and the Tories have failed us, and now with their Brexit incompetence and betrayal, the people of this great country know for sure that they represent nobody but themselves."

He added: "I know Wales, I know Newport, and I will stand up for its decent people. No more empty promises from career politicians, For Britain is here to bring long lasting change to politics, ignoring right and left stereotypes."

Mr Nicklin is also a former rugby player and vice-chairman of the Welsh Schools' Cricket Association.

For Britain was set up in 2017 by former Ukip leadership candidate Anne Marie Waters.

Also running in the by-election are:

Nominations close today.