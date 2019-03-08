A 51-YEAR-OLD man who smashed his estranged wife's jukebox has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Shaun Clark went to Coleford in the Forest of Dean on January 18, where he damaged his wife’s jukebox stereo and phone base unit.

Clark, of Upper High Street, Bargoed, also assaulted a man on the same occasion, Cheltenham magistrates were told on March 5.

Clark admitted causing the damage to his wife’s property and to assaulting the man.

Magistrates ordered Clark to do 40 hours of unpaid work and to pay prosecution costs of £85.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order not to contact his or to go to an address in Broadwell, Coleford, until September 4, 2019.