RESIDENTS in Newport are being given new, smaller waste bins in an effort to drive up recycling levels.

From next month Newport City Council will limit the amount of non-recyclable waste that will be collected from each household.

Easily recyclable items such as paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, cans and tins, glass bottles and jars, food waste and green waste will no longer be allowed in household rubbish bins.

The council has produced the following infographic explaining how waste should be processed:

The council, which spends £2.2 million disposing of waste each year, has said it is taking the action as more than half of waste thrown away is recyclable.

New smaller 120 litre wheelie bins will be introduced over the next three months, replacing existing bins.

A council spokeswoman said: “Recycling rates in Newport have improved dramatically over the last 15 years and now sit at 60 per cent.

“We know Newport is already one of the best performing cities in the UK for recycling, however in order to meet Welsh Government targets of 70 per cent - and to avoid heavy financial penalties - we need to do more.”

Letters and leaflets informing residents of the changes are also being sent out.