TODAY'S International Women's Day is extra-special for one Gwent women, as she celebrates her 100th birthday.

Doreen Jewell was born in Sunderland on March 8, 1919, the first year of women's suffrage, as the youngest of eight children.

Leaving school at 12, she worked as an apprentice to a French polisher, then at a brewery. At the beginning of World War Two, Mrs Jewell, then aged 20, was drafted to work in a munitions factories in Birmingham, where she met Ken Jewell, who would later become her husband.

After the war ended the two moved back to Ken's home in the Rhondda Valley, where they were married.

Together they had one son, Anthony, and later two grandchildren, Rhianedd and Delyth.

Doreen Jewell, aged 72, pictured with granddaughter Delyth, aged three

Now living in Nelson, she celebrated her milestone birthday at home with her family.

Granddaughter Delyth, who is AM for South Wales East, said: “It’s wonderful that she’s celebrating International Women’s Day on her 100th birthday, and remarkable to think how much life will have changed for women in her lifetime.

“We are all delighted that she has seen this milestone, and have been looking forward to celebrating it with her.”

Doreen Jewell's birthday card from the Queen