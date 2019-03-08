THE full list of candidates running to succeed Paul Flynn as MP for Newport West has been formally announced.
The by-election will be held on Thursday, April 4, following the death of the Labour stalwart, who had represented the consistency since 1987, last month.
There are 11 candidates running in the election.
The candidates are:
Richard Suchorzewski, Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party
Philip Taylor, Democrats and Veterans Party
