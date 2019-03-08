THE full list of candidates running to succeed Paul Flynn as MP for Newport West has been formally announced.

The by-election will be held on Thursday, April 4, following the death of the Labour stalwart, who had represented the consistency since 1987, last month.

There are 11 candidates running in the election.

The candidates are:

Jonathan Clark, Plaid Cymru

Picture: Plaid Cymru

June Davies, Renew

Matthew Evans, Conservative

Picture: Trusted Xperts Ltd

Neil Hamilton, Ukip

Ruth Jones, Labour

Ryan Jones, Liberal Democrats

Ian McLean, SDP

Hugh Nicklin, For Britain

Richard Suchorzewski, Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party

Philip Taylor, Democrats and Veterans Party

Amelia Womack, Green Party

