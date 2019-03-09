OUR Dog of the Week is the puglicious Tolley!

This darling little fella arrived at Newport City Dogs Home this week as a stray.

Sadly for Tolley he isn’t microchipped so the staff at the centre have been unable to trace his owners and no-one has reported him missing.

If Tolley’s owners don’t come forward to claim him he will be looking for a new home once he has been at the centre for seven days.

Tolley is a very friendly and affectionate little munchkin!

He is a little bit ‘schnorty’’ like many pugs and short-faced dogs due to poor breeding practices.

If you are a light sleeper and couldn’t cope with a snorer in the house Tolley may not be the one for you!

He is a super little dog though.

If you’d like to meet him contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902, or better still pop in to meet him!

No appointment needed but you may want to contact the centre before you visit to ensure the staff are still taking applications for Tolley.