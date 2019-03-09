You’ve been stuck in work all week. The kids have been stuck in school. What better way to blow off some steam than a day out at some of Gwent’s more adrenaline-fuelled attractions. DAN BARNES reports

FORGET about homework or deadlines for a while, and jump straight into the weekend with one of these active day trip ideas.

Jump is the operative word at Energi Adventure Park.

Located in what was once the site of Megabowl in Spytty, the park boasts 20,000 square feet of connected inflatables.

It’s the bouncy castle from the birthday party you went to when you were eight years old redesigned following a conversation which probably began “…you know what would be amazing?”

Energi Adventure Park was set up in September 2016 and employs around 55 staff.

While the centre is primarily an inflatable park, they also host fitness classes such as yoga, with Rachel De Luca, and Zumba with Kate Adams.

Duty manager Heather Symonds said: “We are looking attract parents as well as children on our new park.

“There’s something for everybody.”

It certainly seems that way as Mrs Symonds explained that it never took long for the adults to join the children on the inflatables.

Energi is a place where big kids can regress to their childhood selves.

Mrs Symonds added: “We are primarily looking to market towards all ages, from kids to the Mums and Dads.

“We’d love to see the Dads racing the kids through the Ninja Assault course and the Mums encouraging the kids over the Total Wipeout balls and we’d also like the kids encouraging the parents.

“Adults would love the park as much as the kids.”

Adults might love the park even more now that Energi have secured a license to serve alcohol and will now be catering for events specifically targeted towards adult groups.

“We are also looking to attract adults,” said Mrs Symonds.

“We will be hosting corporate events, stag nights and hen nights as we have an alcohol license.

“We will also be hosting adult nights once a month, with adults only on the park and then in the bar afterwards.”

The park also hosts events on their inflatable assault course, which are organised to raise money for various good causes.

Mr Symonds continued: “At our charity events we will be looking for teams to take part in races on our all new Ninja Assault course and climbing walls finishing off with the zip wire, which runs from the cafe/bar area to the back of the court.

“We will be hoping to raise as much money as possible for a different charity each month.

“We would welcome any teams that would like to get in touch regarding a charity night.

“We’d like to see people having a great time whilst raising money whether they are children or adults.”

Sessions can be booked by the hour.

Energi’s Adventhour costs £9.99 per session which can be upgraded to include the zip wire for an extra £1.49.

You can also make use of the clip and climb combo which costs £14.95, not including the zip wire.

Family sessions and parties are also available.

For more information about the services offered at Energi, visit their website at energileisureparks.com/newport

If inflatable assault courses aren’t quite doing it for you then why not get roped in and take a leap of faith at the Celtic Manor.

A fancy hotel might not seem like the sort of place to be donning climbing gear and getting up into the trees but at Forest Jump you will be doing exactly that.

Forest Jump was added to the range of activities at Celtic Manor in 2011.

The latest addition to the list of activities on offer which includes adventure golf, on-target archery, laser clay and laser combat, the aerial assault course sees visitors negotiating a series of tricky obstacles while also having to deal with being 12 metres above the ground.

Paul Walker, activities manager and part of a 25-strong activities team, said: “We have a high ropes (12m) and a low ropes (2m) course at Forest Jump.

“They are normally only open at weekends and during school holidays, but we can also take group bookings for team building fun.”

The lower course is suitable for younger children and those parents who need an excuse to stay closer to the ground.

“High ropes and all of our other activities are definitely for ‘kids of all ages’,” said Mr Walker.

“The course sees a good mix of adults and families with children.

“A minimum height restriction applies to both courses ruling out very small children and meaning only older children can do the high ropes course.”

For the high ropes course, the minimum height requirement is 1.4m. The minimum height requirement for low ropes is 1.2m.

For more information about Forest Jump, or to book your place, visit celtic-manor.com/activities/forest-jump

Mr Walker added: “Over the recent half term we also added a new Rock Reactor climbing wall activity with LED lights.

“All of these activities are open to visitors from the local area, you do not need to be a resident at the hotel to book them and we also offer activity passes to enjoy more than one activity while you're here.”

There are other adrenaline-fuelled activities more suited to those people who prefer to keep their feet on terra firma. Or should that be wheels.

Supakart in Spytty, just down the road from Energi, is a purpose-built indoor go-karting track.

For more than 20 years, racers from across Newport, Cardiff and Bristol have been flocking to the go-kart centre for a chance to take on the twists and turns of the multi-level circuit.

On their website, Supakart say: "We've created a one of a kind experience.

"Our track is unusually wide, allowing room for you to overtake and really race your competitors."

Also catering for parties and large groups, this is the perfect way to indulge your competitive streak.

If you think you've not got one when you arrive, you will have been proven wrong by the time you leave.

Arrive and drive packages start at £20 and are available in many different time structures depending on how long you want to spend racing.

The 200cc karts can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour.

All of the protective equipment is included in the entry fee.

Supakart say: "Without compromising on safety, you can let loose in our karts."

If you are interested in finding out which member of your family is the fastest, or which friend should stick to pedal cars, visit supakart.co.uk.