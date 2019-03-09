WHEN it came to dressing up for World Book Day, Niamh Hoey turned her back on more traditional and famous characters of children literature in favour of one much closer to home.

Mum Lisa had bought the nine-year-old a Mary Poppins outfit in readiness for the annual celebration of reading last Thursday.

But avid Newport County fan Niamh had other ideas, and since his star appearance in a comic book earlier this year, there was only one character she wanted to be - Padraig Amond.

County striker Amond hit the headlines throughout the club's recent FA Cup run, scoring in every round, and his winning penalty against Leicester City in the third round tie at Rodney Parade in January earned him a place in a special Roy of the Rovers comic book celebrating the exploits of giantkillers in that stage of the competition.

"She was lucky enough to get a copy, and she had it signed by Michael Flynn and by Padraig," said Mrs Hoey.

"That makes him a character in a book and that was good enough for Niamh, she decided she would celebrate World Book Day in her Newport County kit, with her number nine Amond shirt."

No Harry Potter or Hermione Grainger for Niamh then, but County have clearly cast a spell on the Henllys Church in Wales Primary School pupil, who lives with her mum and dad Jon in Ty Canol, Cwmbran.

"Her grandad John Hill has been a County fan for more than 60 years, and her gran Sue Hill is a longstanding supporter too," said Mrs Hoey.

"I started going from a very young age as well, and we thought that might be it. But we introduced Niamh to football two seasons ago, and she loves it.

"She stands on the Hazell Terrace on a stool, just like I did, and takes it all in."

Niamh went on a "girl's road trip" with her mum and her gran for the FA Cup fourth round tie at Middlesbrough, and her Padraig Amond poster for the replay at Rodney Parade was commented on by John Hartson live on BT Sport. She was also a mascot for the fifth round tie against Manchester City.

"She got Padraig Amond's shirt afterwards, he'd promised it to her and he delivered. He also replied to my tweet about the World Book Day and she thought that was the best.

"He's a great advert for the club and the club does so much good work in the community, the players and staff are fantastic, and that's what helps bring in younger fans like Niamh. She loves it."