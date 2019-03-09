FROM Reset to relief, Wales survived a Scotland onslaught to move within 80 minutes of a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Warren Gatland’s men seemed to be cruising at half-time in Edinburgh when enjoying a 15-6 lead that could and should have been even healthier.

But a repeat of the Scots’ second-half comeback of 2017 loomed on the cards when the home side bossed matters after the break.

Wales, with a sky high penalty count, had to dig deep to emerge with the spoils for a record 13th Test on the spin, only avoiding a scoreless second half with the final kick.

By hanging on they now look to complete a Grand Slam against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday to give Gatland the perfect Six Nations finale and an ideal build-up for the World Cup.

They certainly looked like big contenders for Japan 2019 in the first half when they played with aggression and intent.

Wales showed their attacking maturity with a superb try finished off by Jonathan Davies that was similar to the one that stunned England; like the Ireland of last year they have developed the ability to hold onto the ball in the 22 and work their way over.

Yet in the second half their standards slipped and it was desperate defence that stopped injury-hit Scotland from upsetting the odds.

Full-back Liam Williams was lost to a nasty-looking shoulder injury – Leigh Halfpenny may now get his return – and it was all blue.

Yet once again Wales provided more evidence of being, as Gatland puts it, a side that has forgotten how to lose.

After the chaos off the field of this week’s regional turmoil, Alun Wyn Jones & Co played with pride to now be tantalisingly close to a first clean sweep since 2012.

However, they know that a more complete performance will be needed to down Ireland, who are sure to relish the chance to be party pooper at Principality Stadium.

Scotland started well with their wide game aided by the glorious, if chilly, conditions.

Finn Russell was key to that yet it was with the boot that the Racing 92 fly-half struck for the opener, punishing an offside by flanker Josh Navidi after 11 minutes.

Wales’ response was terrific and swift – the ball was worked left for wing Josh Adams to make a mug of last man Blair Kinghorn, the combination of fast Welsh feet and shoddy Scottish defence leading to a try that Gareth Anscombe converted.

It was then a home speedster’s turn to impress with livewire little Darcy Graham spinning out of a Navidi tackle into the 22 where he beat Liam Williams but was dragged down by covering captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Scotland should have made more of the opening but settled for three points from Russell, a penalty that was followed by a swift Anscombe response that made it 10-6 with 24 minutes gone.

And Gatland’s men were five points further ahead on the half hour when they repeated their effort that downed the English with a glorious 23-phase try.

There was patient, brutality, two terrific lines by centre Hadleigh Parkes and eventually a simple finish down the left by his midfield partner Jonathan Davies.

Wales were bossing matters but botched two golden chances to stretch their lead before the break, firstly after a sloppy five-metre lineout and then when Anscombe struck the right post with a simple penalty in front of the posts.

Two became three from the final play when a scrum five metres out led to a set move by the backs only for Adams to knock on.

Wales were in total command yet should have had more than a nine-point advantage.

Their profligacy looked like it could haunt them when prop Allan Dell made a 30-metre burst into the 22 early in the second half only for the attack to splutter out when Russell passed straight into touch.

Wales were back under the pump when penalties were kicked to the corner and then lock Grant Gilchrist was held up over the line by a combination of tighthead Tomas Francis and Dan Biggar, who was on for Williams.

The visitors were having to absorb much more pressure than they’d like and it took a timely jackal inside the 22 by lock Adam Beard to provide some relief.

However, the penalty count was mounting and finally the Scots got the score that their efforts deserved.

A clever set move put wing Byron McGuigan running clear in the 22 from an inside ball and opposite wing Graham went over, the assist coming from the impressive Adam Hastings.

Wales were being starved of possession and were pinned back inside their 22; a comfortable afternoon had turned into a tense one.

Both teams wasted trips into the 22 before the Hamish Watson-inspired Scots once again opted for the corner rather than the posts.

Once again they failed to make the pressure count and Wales escaped – perhaps lucky to not be reduced to 14 men – before professionally seeing out the final minutes at the other end.

They ran the clock down and earned a penalty that Anscombe banged over with the final kick, allowing thoughts to swiftly turn to the Irish.

Scotland: B Kinghorn (A Hastings 31), T Seymour (B McGuigan 20), N Grigg, P Horne, D Graham (G Laidlaw 64), F Russell, A Price, A Dell, S McInally (captain, F Brown 69), W Nel (S Berghan 64), G Gilchrist, J Gray (B Toolis 64), M Bradbury, J Ritchie (H Watson 8-14, F Brown 14-20), J Strauss (H Watson 64).

Scorers: try – D Graham; penalties – F Russell (2)

Wales: L Williams (D Biggar 47), G North, J Davies, H Parkes (O Watkin 74), J Adams, G Anscombe, G Davies (A Davies 69), R Evans (N Smith 61), K Owens (E Dee 64), T Francis (D Lewis 64), A Beard (J Ball 20-30, 61), AW Jones (captain), J Navidi, J Tipuric, R Moriarty (A Wainwright 69).

Scorers: tries – J Adams, J Davies; conversion – G Anscombe; penalties – G Anscombe (2)

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Argus star man: Alun Wyn Jones