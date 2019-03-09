CONSERVATIVE candidate in the Newport West by-election Cllr Matthew Evans has officially launched his election campaign.

Cllr Evans, leader of Newport's Conservative group, is standing in the by-election, to be held on Thursday, April 4, and kicked off his campaign in Brynglas this morning.

Speaking to supporters Cllr Evans, who ran for the constituency in the 2007 and 2016 Assembly Elections, coming second both time, said the city had been "let down by Labour for decades."

Focusing his campaign on a call for the M4 relief road to be given the go-ahead, Cllr Evans said: "Congestion in Newport is a disaster.

"People have been crying out for this M4 relief road for about 20 years now.

"Sadly people still think it's the UK Government's responsibility, not the Welsh Government.

"It's the Welsh Labour Government's responsibility - our campaign is to get on and do it."

He added: "These are the type of people who have been let down by Labour.

"I've been knocking on these doors for years and these are the types of people who have just been left with nothing, but all the people in the Labour Party think they are always just going to vote Labour."

Speaking to the Argus, he added: "There are a lot of people who are fed up with politicians full stop.

"I'm also getting lot of people saying they're sick of Labour - these are people who have always voted Labour.

"I've been campaigning for 20 years and I wouldn't have put my name forward if I didn't think I could win it."

There are 11 candidates running in the election.

The other candidates are: