NEWPORT County AFC’s push for the League Two play-offs took a hit on Saturday with a 3-0 defeat to Colchester United at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Here are some of the talking points from the match…

Away day blues strike again

The loss in Essex saw the Exiles concede at least three goals away from home in a game for the seventh time this season.

They looked to have turned the corner with a 4-1 win at Notts County a few weeks back, but Saturday’s display was another on the road Newport will want to forget in a hurry.

They are still within reach of the play-offs, however, Michael Flynn’s men can’t just rely on their home form if they are to finish in the top seven.

Not such a happy anniversary

Boss Flynn would have liked to celebrate two years in charge of his hometown club with a point or three, but it was a well below-par performance from his men.

Flynn, and the 141 Exiles fans who had made the long trip east, deserved a far better display, but, like the manager said himself, it was a very flat performance.

Padraig Amond, Jamille Matt and Ade Azeez had very few chances in front of goal, while the defence was undone far too easily, albeit by an impressive home attack.

Big Frank has the final say

Frank Nouble was a firm fans’ favourite at Rodney Parade last season, and he showed the County fans what they were missing with a superb third goal for Colchester.

In fairness to the big man, he showed County and their supporters respect by keeping his celebrations fairly muted, and the away fans returned the compliment by applauding him when he was substituted.

Two big games to come

Northampton Town on Tuesday night is a huge one now for County and if they can get something from that and Friday’s home clash with Cheltenham Town then it will be game on again.

The gap between County and Carlisle United in seventh is now seven points, however, the Exiles have at least one match in hand on all bar one of the sides above them.