STRONG winds have battered Wales overnight and left houses across Gwent without power.

Winds travelling between 50 to 60 mph spread across the country from the south-west during the early hours of the morning.

And the weather has left homes in Llandevenney and Usk in Monmouthshire without power.

It is not yet known how many houses have been affected.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds is currently in place, and a speed restriction of 40 mph has been set on the M48 Severn Bridge.

The winds are expected to weaken from 11am.

