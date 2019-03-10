STRONG winds have battered Wales overnight and left houses across Gwent without power.

Winds travelling between 50 to 60 mph spread across the country from the south-west during the early hours of the morning.

And the weather has caused homes in Llandevenney and Usk in Monmouthshire to have no power this morning.

It is not yet known how many houses have been left without power.

A speed restriction of 40 mph has also been set for the M48 Severn Bridge due to the strong winds.

The strong winds are expected to weaken from 11am.

The Met Office had warned transport may be affected because of the weather.

