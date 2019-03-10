SNOW and wintry weather could make a surprise return to Gwent, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice, lasting from 9pm this evening until 10am on Monday, has been issued for the whole of Wales as well as much of the north of the UK.

The Met Office said a powerful jet stream, bringing low pressure across the Atlantic Ocean, was to blame.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will be worst-hit, but parts of Wales could also be in for a cold night, with occasional snow in places and a frosty start to Monday.

“Wintry showers will also continue for many tonight, and the hills and mountains of Scotland and Northern Ireland could see a few centimetres of snow above 200-300 metres," Met Office chief meteorologist, Dan Suri, said on Sunday.

"Widespread icy patches will develop on untreated surfaces first thing Monday morning and could cause a few travel problems.”

He added: "While the blustery, cold conditions are a contrast to the type of weather we saw at the end of February this is fairly typical for early March in the UK.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

This weather warning could bring a second wave of snow to Gwent, following the wintry weather at the beginning of February which closed many schools in the region.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Jaynie Eccles sent in this photograph of her family enjoying the snow in Lliswerry on February 1 this year.

And the blustery conditions to which Gwent woke up this morning could also return next week. The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for strong winds on Wednesday.

Another weather warning, this time for strong winds, has been issued for Wednesday. All map pictures: Met Office

In early March last year, Wales - like most of the UK - was battered by Storm Emma, which caused widespread disruption by grounding flights, closing schools, trapping motorists on roads, and cutting off rural communities.

READ MORE: Gwent councils spend £1.2m combined in battling severe snow storms