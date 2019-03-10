MASS vigils are being held across the world today to mark the 60th anniversary of a Tibetan protest against the Chinese Government - including in Newport.

Members of the Cardiff and South Wales Tibet Support Group gathered outside Newport Crown Court earlier to condemn what they say are violations against Tibetans' human rights.

The group waved Tibetan flags and distributed leaflets in a bid to highlight their concerns.

Pippa Bartolotti, of the Wales Green Party, said: "We cannot forget what is happening to the Tibetan people.

"We will not allow them to be silenced.

"People need to speak out and support the Tibetan people. There is a great deal of oppression happening in Tibet. It should not be allowed."

Another group member, Pamela Manfield, added: "We are pleased to be joining other people right across the world in supporting the Tibetan cause.

"They are lovely people and need our support.

"Tibetans are persecuted and are not free. Basic human rights are violated. That cannot be allowed in the 21st century."

Thousands of vigils are being staged to commemorate the 1959 Tibetan uprising against the People's Republic of China. But the revolt failed and resulted in the Dalai Lama fleeing to India as a refugee.

He remains there to this day.

Tibet was incorporated into China by Communist forces in 1950.