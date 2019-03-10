THIS was the aftermath of a crash on the A465 on Saturday morning, when a car ploughed into a roadside barrier in poor weather conditions.

Photographs of the crumpled wreckage were released by Gwent Police alongside a warning for motorists to drive according to the road conditions.

The rear end of the BMW was destroyed in the collision on the A465. Picture: Gwent Police

The driver of the car – a blue BMW 3 series – did not suffer any major injuries, police confirmed in a tweet which referred to "appalling" weather on the A465, with heavy rain and strong winds, as well as standing water in places.

The roadside barrier on the A465 was mangled in the impact of the crash. Picture: Gwent Police

The A465 near Tredegar was closed for two hours while the scene was cleared.

