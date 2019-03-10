TRAVELLERS have set up a fifth illegal encampment in Newport in less than six months.

Around six caravans are currently occupying land at Imperial Industrial Park, near Tredegar House.

A nearby resident, who did not wish to be named, voiced concerns over the situation.

They said: "The authorities need to stop these illegal camps being set up," they said.

Since October last year travellers have pitched up in Pill, Black Ash Park, Coronation Park and Spytty Retail Park.

Travellers at Black Ash Path, in Liswerry

A group only left Black Ash Park after the local authority obtained a writ from the High Court.

It was later revealed that a total of £8,424.05 was paid by Newport City Council to both arrange the eviction and to clean up approximately 20 tonnes of rubbish from the park.

Newport City Council has been contacted for comment.