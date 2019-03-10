IN HIS 31 years of unbroken service as Newport West’s MP, Paul Flynn never let up campaigning against injustice, holding those in authority to account and championing his beloved city.

He did this in his own inimitable style and with humour that cut through any tendency towards pomposity in Parliament. He was a tireless advocate for his constituents, and a passionate Newportonian.

In his tribute to Paul Flynn, the speaker of the House of Commons summed him up beautifully: “He was fine Parliamentarian, a dedicated socialist, and much loved in his constituency and beyond…He spoke his mind. He did it his way. He did it with eloquence, with knowledge, with character, and often, as we all know, with mordent wit.”

MORE NEWS:

'This could save lives': Residents welcome new sleeping pods for the homeless in Newport

The list of things Newport residents can't put in new smaller rubbish bins set to be rolled out

Celebrating some of the most influential women in Gwent on International Women's Day 2019

Paul was the most generous of constituency neighbours to me personally, and I learnt a lot in our work together. Newport has lost a passionate campaigner who will be much missed, but his legacy will live on through his published work and through those he inspired.

- In reference to his Newport County namesake Michael, Paul would often remark that "Flynns always deliver for Newport".

He has been proved right again this season, and I’d like to congratulate everyone at Newport County on another amazing FA Cup run.

Reaching the fifth round, the furthest County have progressed in the competition for 70 years, was a phenomenal achievement.

It was also fitting that this cup run came thirty years on from the club’s reformation in 1989, offering another opportunity to reflect on how far County have come from the days of exile and non-league football.

- In Parliament I have spoken in recent debates on the police grant report to highlight the impact of sustained cuts and rising crime on Gwent Police, criticising the UK Government’s unfair and inadequate grant settlement for the police.

Gwent Police has seen its budget reduced by more than 40 per cent since 2010, but despite these pressures has been able to maintain one of the highest spends on neighbourhood policing of any police force in the country. That has only been possible, however, because the Chief Constable and his team have done what they can to prioritise the areas that cause the biggest harm and because our local Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, has taken action and increased the precept.

Meanwhile the Welsh Labour Government – which has no responsibility for policing – has also stepped in to fund PCSOs for Gwent.

While these are welcome interventions, they should not hide the wider problem of inadequate funding for our police forces which is in the hands of UK Government ministers.

Our police deserve more than warm words from Whitehall - they deserve to be resourced properly and given the tools to do the job.