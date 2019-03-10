A DESPERATE appeal has been made for help finding a dog swept away by a river.

Mike Buckingham was walking his Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, Archie, in Sirhowy Country Park, in Caerphilly county borough, this morning when the dog ran into the river.

He did not come back out.

Mike Buckingham with Archie, and another dog

The former journalist and his wife, Heather Johnstone-Buckingham, are now encouraging anyone with any information on Archie to get in contact.

She said: "Archie went into the river half a mile above the top carpark at Sirhowy Country Park.

"He ran away from Mike and despite his best he could not get him.

"We think the current has taken him down river.

"We are going out to look again.

"Please get in touch with us if you spot him."

If you have any information, call 01495 271181.