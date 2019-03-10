A 68-YEAR-OLD man has appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court charged with multiple counts of child sex offences which he is alleged to have committed in a Hampshire town more than two decades ago.

Philip Banning, 68, of Meadowlands Close, Penhow, was charged following an investigation by Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Marmion team.

Mr Banning appeared at Basingstoke Magistrate’s Court on March 7 after being charged by postal requisition with 24 counts of indecent assault, against girls who were under the age of 16, in Andover during the ’70s and ’80s.

The charges relate to incidents alleged to have taken place during Mr Banning’s time as an athletics coach at Andover Athletics Club.

He has been bailed to appear at Winchester Crown Court on April 10.