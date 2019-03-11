NTECH Distributions Limited has leased a 44,000 sq ft warehouse and offices at the Avana Business Park at Rogerstone, Newport.

The Chinese-owned company will provide warehousing, fulfilment and logistics services to its overseas clients.

Commercial property company Rombourne acquired the former Avana Bakeries premises at Rogerstone last year and is developing the nine acre site as a business park to provide up to 200,000 sq ft of manufacturing, warehouse and office accommodation.

Steve Myers, estates manager at Rombourne, said: “NTECH has taken a modern warehouse, in a part of the bakery that was built in 2005.

"We have made a significant investment to prepare this unit for NTECH’s requirements, including extensive strip-out of the Avana Bakeries former ambient wall and ceiling panels throughout and an internal factory fit-out to provide an open plan warehouse for the tenant”.

“Rombourne has also developed 1,200 sq ft of new bespoke offices and welfare facilities for the tenant.”

Mr Tsang, of NTECH, said: “I first visited Avana Business Park in the summer last year while it was a bakery.

"Many thanks to the landlord, Rombourne, who renovated the site within three months and turned it into an open-plan modern warehouse for our operations.

“I believe the location of the site will make the transportation of goods a lot easier due to convenient transport links. I am also confident that we will contribute to the regional economy and create business opportunities to local companies around the Avana Business Park.”

Rombourne is refurbishing and subdividing the former bakery accommodation to create a range of distribution and manufacturing units from 10,000 sq ft upwards, as well as smaller workshops and open storage compounds.

Michael Bruce, of joint letting agents DLP Surveyors, said: “The company is now in the process of refurbishing approximately 12,000 sq ft of office accommodation at the site to create a new business centre and serviced office offering, all of which will be available in the near future.”

Chris Yates at joint letting agents Cushman & Wakefield said: “Rombourne’s ongoing investment in the development of the business park is attracting strong interest in the remaining industrial and office accommodation from a wide range of potential occupiers. We have a further 15,000 sq ft of warehousing accommodation under offer and our client is now about to commence a further phase of strip-out works to ready the delivery of the remaining warehouse space”.

The former Avana Bakeries site is situated on the Wern Industrial Estate in Rogerstone.