THE South Wales Argus is launching its Pride of Gwent Awards 2019.

As in past years, the awards are an opportunity to showcase incredible people, groups and communities across the region.

Some have saved lives, some have cared for others and some have raised huge sums for charity or made a real difference to their communities.

Here is your chance to nominate those who go the extra mile.

The Pride of Gwent 999 Hero Award, sponsored by Gwent Police and the police and crime commissioner, is for a member of the emergency services who has gone above and beyond.

If you know someone who has saved a life then you can nominate them for the Life Saver Award, while the Good Samaritan Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society, is aimed at those who came to the help of a stranger.

The Courage Award will be awarded to a person who has shown courage in the face of danger or adversity.

The Pride of Gwent Charity Champion, sponsored by Knauf Insulation, is awarded to a person who has raised huge amounts of money for charity. Charitable organisations can be nominated for the Charity Award, open to a charity based in Gwent.

Volunteers who go the extra mile should be nominated for a Volunteer Award.

If you know a person who has made a real difference to their community then nominate them for the Community Hero Award, sponsored by Western Power Distribution.

Someone who has achieved against the odds or beyond expectations then can be put up for a Pride of Gwent Achiever Award, sponsored by the Admiral Group.

Carers will be recognised by the Pride of Gwent Carer Award while the Pride of Gwent Local Hero Award, sponsored by Hughes Forest, will be awarded to someone who has made a significant contribution to their community.

Pride of Gwent for the Environment Award will go to a person or group of people who has made a significant contribution to the environment.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to a person who has dedicated a lifetime to a cause.

The Pride of Gwent Special Recognition aims to recognise a person for achievements not covered in other categories.

The final award will be the overall Pride of Gwent Winner.

Last year, this award was won by 7/7 terror attack survivor Daniel Biddle.

He used the experience to help others by working to improve disability awareness in Gwent.

To nominate someone in this year's awards, for free, visit southwalesargus.co.uk/prideofgwent.

Nominations close at 5pm on May 3.