FED up Newport residents claim their lives are being made a misery by yobs who have turned their area of the city into the “Wild West”.

Gangs of hooligans are plaguing Charnwood Road, Durham Road, Stockton Road in St Julians day and night, many have said.

They have listed a catalogue of anti-social incidents which include the vandalism of homes and cars, public drug dealing, loud music and drunken loutish behaviour.

Many have posted their tales of anger and frustration on the St Julians Matters page on Facebook.

One resident alleged the police have “lost control”, a statement a senior officer strongly refuted, saying “our focus remains on drug supply and anti-social behaviour” and how more bobbies are now on the beat in the area.

Durham Road (Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

That local, who did not want to be named, told the Argus: “One night last week, we had a gang of teenage morons of about 20-plus run riot, screeching, shouting and dragging a very large speaker on a trolley pumping out bass-heavy dance music at maximum volume.

“Earlier someone went to key my car but suddenly spotted me stood in my living room window with my phone at the ready and promptly ran off up the road with his girlfriend.

“I’ve ended up having to move my car under cover a few streets away.

“I went out to see my son-in-law later and walked up to the Spar store on Caerleon Road.

“It was like the Wild West – gangs of girls drunk and slumped on the pavements on side roads, lads urinating quite openly on the main road, drug deals going on at the side and rear of the Spar and at the lane next to the Subway takeaway.”

They added: “The police were, as usual, largely absent. If this goes on my fear is someone will take the law into their own hands.

“I’ve suggested to some residents that we should look at the cost of a private security firm, as one area has already done in Essex, because the police have lost control.

“I realise it sounds like I’m over-egging things, but I honestly believe things have got that bad.”

In response, Superintendent Daniel Taylor, of Gwent Police’s East Policing Area, said: “We are aware of a number of calls from residents within the St Julians ward regarding anti-social behaviour in the area of the underpass on Charnwood Road and in the area of nearby Stockton Road.

“In recent weeks, officers have attended on a number of occasions and spoken with youths in these public areas.

“Whilst we understand that such groups can be intimidating, officers have generally found that no offences have been committed. However, we will continue to work with the local community and our partners to alleviate the concerns of local residents.”

A St Julians ward meeting took place on Tuesday during which Superintendent Taylor said would be attended by members of the local policing team who would update the residents on police activity and take note of any concerns or issues raised.

He added: “Our focus in St Julians remains on drug supply and anti-social behaviour, including the inappropriate use of off-road motorbikes.

“I would like to reassure residents that we will continue to target these issues and have recently increased the number of Neighbourhood Policing Team officers in this part of Newport in order to address such problems promptly and effectively.”