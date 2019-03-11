AN ARMED man has admitted carrying out an aggravated burglary while wielding an air rifle and a knife.

Grant Jones, aged 26, of Brynwern, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to committing the offence in George Street in the Pontnewynydd area of the town.

The date of the raid was June 28, 2018, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The prosecutor in the case was Richard Ace and Jones was represented by Ieuan Bennett.

Judge Philip Harris-Jenkins adjourned the case until April 5 and the defendant, who appeared in court via video link from Nottingham Prison, was remanded in custody.