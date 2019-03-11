A LOOK at some of the stories the South Wales Argus covered, 100 years ago.

Criminals of the war: Offenders may be tried

PARIS, March 10.– It is understood that the report of the Commission on Responsibilities and Crimes amounts, as regards the two first main points, namely, responsibility for launching the war upon the world, and for the violation of treaties, as in the case of Belgium, to a recognition that, under the existing principles of international law, the Kaiser and his advisers could not be brought to trial, however clear their guilt may be.

This finding is, of course, based on purely juridical considerations, and the commission concluded its examination of these two questions by suggesting that in the circumstances the conference has the right to create a tribunal for the trial of those responsible for beginning the war, and for the violation of international obligations, even if such a tribunal were an innovation in international law.

On the third point, as to whether individuals guilty of criminal acts in the conduct of the war can be made to answer for their offences, the commission finds that there is no obstacle in international law in the way of the trial and punishment of such offenders.

Pope’s appeal to the Allies

IT IS REPORTED that the Pope has addressed an important appeal to the Allied and Associated Powers, solemnly emphasising the urgency of a speedy peace with Germany.

His Holiness, it is said, declares he possesses reliable information to the effect that the social and economic situation in Germany is very grave, and that he fears Bolshevism is spreading with a rapidity which may result in the creation of a Bolshevik state, which would probably become allied to Bolshevik Russia, and he feels the only means of preventing this is a speedy peace with Germany, a peace which will not humiliate the German people.

Ex-King’s mandate from God

PARIS, Tuesday.– Prime minister Venizelos, in an interview in the Petit Journal says: “Ex-King Constantine replied when it was urged that Greek intervention in the war was necessary, ‘No, I don’t want to enter the war, as I don’t wish to fight with Germany.’

“Mr Venizelos then stated: ‘I have a mandate from the country. You are a constitutional monarch and should acquiesce.’

“’No,’ repeated the King. ‘So far as internal affairs of the country are concerned perhaps, but so far as foreign affairs are concerned, never. As king, I have a mandate from God.’

“Mr Venizelos said: ‘I regret greatly, sire, to find my sovereign talking to a king by divine right. Allow me very respectfully to point out to you that if you are King of Greece, it is not by the grace of God, but simply because you are the son of King George, who was called to the throne not by God, but as the result of a vote passed by my father and others of his generation.’

“Mr Venizelos did not bring about a revolution earlier as he wished to avoid a civil war.”