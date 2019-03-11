AN ABERSYCHAN upcycling business is set for expansion after agreeing to move in to Ragamuffins Emporium.

Old Lil’s Treasure Box specialises in restoring and upcycling furniture.

Owners Gez and Jo Sullivan are looking forward to the opportunity to expand in to Pontypool and join the other traders at the emporium.

Mr Sullivan said: “Allun [Davies] has given us the opportunity to expand and to get the word out about our business.

“It was a hobby to begin with, and it’s grown from there really.

“We do try and source local materials – instead of it going to landfill.

“We go online to see if people are getting rid of things and see if we can recycle it.

“Doing it at an affordable cost is important to us as well. We want to be able to cater for everyone.

“Allun’s plan is to have every floor with different traders. The opportunity that he has provided us with is incredible.

“He’s helping local businesses. There’s a real community there.

“We believe in supporting local businesses and shopping locally. It fits in so well with what we want to do.”

Mr Sullivan moved to the area from Devon two years ago, where he said that upcycling was more widely known. “Upcycling is big in Devon and it is starting to take off here,” he said. “We are trying to make more people aware of it.”

The couple are currently working from their workshop at Noddfa Baptist Church.

Mrs Sullivan said that the upcoming expansion has given the pair confidence that what started out as a hobby could be a sustainable business.

“It has helped us with our confidence – that it can be a job and not just a hobby,” she said. “We just really appreciate the opportunity to do it.

“We have got our furniture in the old Ragamuffins shop at the moment.

“Our space in the main shop is not ready yet. Allun has got so many contacts and he really wants everyone to succeed.”

Mr Sullivan added: “As he used to do upcycling, but doesn’t have the time anymore, Allun has recommended us to some of his old contacts.”