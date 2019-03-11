THE FINAL announcement for a series of concerts held at a huge, historic castle has been made.

Public Service Broadcasting will be rocking out at Caerphilly Castle on Saturday, July 6, in part of a series being promoted by Orchard Live.

This follows a hugely successful 2018 for the three-man band, with highlights including them headlining the opening of Greenman Festival, performing various summer festivals, including Primavera Sound, Bluedot, All Points East, and a sold-out tour across Wales and the Royal Albert Hall.

Public Service Broadcasting is the corduroy-clad brainchild of London-based J. Willgoose, Esq. who, along with drummer Wrigglesworth and multi-instrumentalist JF Abraham, is on a quest to inform, educate and entertain audiences worldwide.

Their unique sound involves the band weaving samples from old public information films, archive footage and propaganda material around live drums, guitar, banjo and electronics as they teach the lessons of the past through the music of the future.

On Public Service Broadcasting's last album Every Valley, which was recorded in Ebbw Vale, the band takes listeners on a journey down the mineshafts of the South Wales valleys, with the stories found there to be a black mirror to the plight of workers everywhere.

Although Every Valley is the story of one industry in a region and time far from ours, the tales of a disenfranchised working class in this age of turmoil are still hugely relevant.

Tickets to see Public Service Broadcasting perform live at Caerphilly Castle will go on sale this Friday through ticketmaster.co.uk

Alternatively, you can book ticket’s by visiting Blackwood Miners’ Institute or by calling calling 0844 844 0444.

Caerphilly is also hosting The Stranglers and Ruts DC on July 5, along with Zutons performing Who Killed The Zutons in full with support from The Subways on July 12, followed by a sold-out show with Black Stone Cherry on July 13.

