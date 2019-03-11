A PROJECT to offer homeless people emergency accommodation in small pods was launched last month in Newport - here is everything you need to know about the pioneering initiative.

Two pods in Newport

How users access the pods

Caroline Johnson, of charity Amazing Grace Spaces - who are behind the scheme - said if a rough sleeper is interested in using a pod, they need to firstly contact the charity and then complete a referral form.

"The form allows us to check all the information about the person," added Mrs Johnson.

"After seeing us and completing a referral form, we will then give them a code for their pod. They keep hold of that code. We also have the code and can change it if need be."

The project operates on a first come, first served basis.

"Whoever comes to us first will go into the pod first," Mrs Johnson added.

"These are short-term solutions and users are not meant to stay in them for long periods."

Powered by solar panels

Lights and a USB port inside the pods are run entirely on solar panels.

Mrs Johnson said: "The pod's lighting and USB section are generated by these panels.

"We decided to do this because solar power is cheaper.

"The pods are self-sufficient when you think of it."

'Illicit acts will not be tolerated'

Stuart Cameron, who also works for the charity said drug taking inside the pods was prohibited.

He revealed that the pod designs were to ensure that no illegal items could be hidden from view.

"There are no cupboards or anywhere else where items could be hidden," said Mr Cameron.

"The design of the pods will help stop addictions too.

"If anyone has an addiction then, of course, we will encourage them to give it up. The pods make the users feel better in themselves so when we do refer them to other agencies for help they are more willing to engage."

He added that users are also responsible for maintaining and cleaning the pod.

Amazing Grace Spaces first unveiled the pods in October 2018, having recorded a rise in the number of rough sleepers in several UK cities.

Costing £5,500 each, they provide access to a bed, light, toilet and phone charger.

There are currently two pods located in Newport city centre, after a businessman gave permission for them to be placed on land at the back of his site.

A homeless man who has used the scheme recently praised it for helping "save lives".

Residents have also backed the project.

The charity is currently looking for more sites in Newport to locate further pods.

If you are interested in this, visit the website amazinggracespaces.org