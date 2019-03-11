LIDL has lodged plans to relocate to a bigger site in Cwmbran under proposals which would also see a replacement Stagecoach office and depot built.

The discount supermarket has submitted proposals to build a new store on the site of the existing Stagecoach offices and former car dealership in Somerset Road and St. David's Road.

The existing Stagecoach depot, described as no longer fit for purpose, would be knocked down and replaced with a new, modern facility under the plans submitted to Torfaen council.

The existing depot

Lidl says its current Cwmbran store in Woodside Road is now too small to serve its customer base.

The store currently 'over trades' due to demand, and it says there is not potential to expand on the site.

The new supermarket would be around double the size of the existing one, with a floorspace of 2,200M², compared to the current 1,111M².

Five new jobs would be created, and the existing 35 would be safeguarded under the plans, Lidl says.

A total of 135 car parking spaces would be provided, including allocations for disabled, staff and parent and child.

Meanwhile a new purpose built bus depot would be built including office spaces and vehicle servicing bays including for bus parking, a fuel store and bus washing facilities.

A view of the proposed depot

Facilities would include a reception, storage, office spaces, meeting rooms, a canteen and recreational space.

The second floor would include further office space and meeting rooms.

The proposed depot section of the building would provide space for 11 buses to be parked inside and serviced at any one time.

Space for storing tyres, tools and other parts as well as an engineering office would also be needed.

Parking for 80 buses would also be provided, as well as 76 car parking spaces.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Travellers set up fifth illegal encampment in less than six months in Newport

Boy, 14, in hospital following collision with car

"The depot redevelopment will represent a substantial investment in Cwmbran to give confidence surrounding the long-term security of existing jobs," a planning statement says.

"There is likely to be some additional job opportunities as a result of the additional maintenance capacity that the depot will provide."

The Stagecoach depot will be built before the Lidl under the terms of the proposed development contract.