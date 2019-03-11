THE THEATRE was packed on Saturday evening for the sell-out concert of Sinfonia Cymru.

The talent of this youth chamber orchestra was clear from the first note. They flawlessly performed CPE Bach Symphony No. 1 in D Minor H663, followed by Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C major.

Sinfonia Cymru (Picture: Kirsten McTernan)

The selection of music, played on a diverse multitude of instruments, ranged from cathartic to fast-paced, with the musicians bringing a dynamic energy to the stage, playing with perfect precision and obvious confidence.

Guest soloist was Sheku Kanneh-Mason, well-known for performing at the Wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. His passion whilst playing cello was apparent, with him returning to the stage for an encore in which he performed No Woman No Cry by Bob Marley.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (Picture: Kirsten McTernan)

The Orchestra also performed a stunning encore of Brahms' Hungarian Dance No 6.

Following an interval, Sinfonia Cymru played a breath-taking and lively The Unanswered Rendition by Charles Ives. Conductor, Jonathan Bloxham, explained how the instruments contrast each other, telling a story despite their being no lyrics.

Conductor Jonathan Bloxham (Picture: Kirsten McTernan)

The piece places value on nature and the relationship between individuals and the natural world.

The music was reminiscent of the thoughtful, philosophical question of the nature of the universe, whilst also hopping like a rabbit full of life, reflecting the cheerful chaotic ways of the natural world. The Orchestra performed fantastically, with audience members leaving delighted and singing the concert’s praises.

Some of the members of Sinfonia Cymru (Picture: Kirsten McTernan)

The concert was recorded and will be aired on BBC 3 Radio on March 19, giving everyone the chance to enjoy this spectacular music.

Sinfonia Cymru will return to Riverfront Theatre for a Lunchtime Concert on April 3 and again on July 3.

To find out more visit sinfoniacymru.co.uk