A COMPULSORY redundancy made as part of proposed changes to a Torfaen council service will cost an initial £46,000.

Torfaen council is planning a reshaping of its Environment Strategy and Streetscene service to save money and improve service delivery.

An initial annual saving of £113,000 will be made as a result of the changes.

However one compulsory redundancy will have to be made, costing £46,288.

Pension 'strain' costs will cost a further £109,305, which will be funded by the council's neighbourhood services revenue budget over a specified time frame.

A council report says the changes will create "a single positive and proactive culture with strong leadership that will be receptive to doing things differently."

"This will enable the teams to become more cost effective and provide crucial sustainable management of our natural resources and improved environmental quality going forward in accordance with the council's clean and green corporate priority for the benefit of Torfaen’s population," it adds.

In May, 2017, the council approved an amalgamation of Streetscene Operations with the Environment Strategy Group to work to one group manager.

This was one of several 'overdue' changes which was recognised would provide opportunities for rationalisation and further efficiencies, a council report says.

Staff engagement sessions have been held over how the department plans to work in the future.

"The intention is to work better with people, communities and internally with each other, looking to prevent problems and taking a more joined up approach to deliver the clean and green corporate priorities and to ensure multiple benefits are afforded to our population," the report says.

The department is central to managing litter, fly-tipping and general cleanliness, while ensuring green infrastructure is maintained.

Proposals also involve changes in line management responsibilities which will "inevitably result in staff being unsettled initially," a report says.

However the head of service and group leader supported the changes in a consultation.

Redundancy costs of £46,288, to be paid from the council's corporate redundancy reserve, could be approved as an executive member decision by council leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt, on Wednesday.