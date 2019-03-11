A YELLOW weather warning for strong winds of up to 65mph has been extended.

Strong winds are expected to hit the country tomorrow evening and Wednesday.

The Met Office's original yellow warning for Storm Gareth is now covering the whole of Wales.

The Met Office said: "A spell of strong northwesterly winds is expected to develop across southwest Scotland late on Tuesday evening then extend across much of England and Wales through Wednesday. Gusts of up to 50-55 mph are likely inland and 65 mph along western coasts.

"Very strong winds expected early on Wednesday. Then staying unsettled with a mix of sunshine and showers, and some longer spells of rain. Strong winds likely at times."

The warning comes as the country was battered by strong winds on the weekend, which left homes across Gwent without power.