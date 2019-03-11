AN amphetamine user was caught with two throwing stars and four knives in his car after police pulled him over for drug driving.

Carl Barton, aged 46, of Coniston Close, was handed a suspended prison sentence after Cardiff Crown Court he was not a “violent man”.

He admitted having an article with a blade or point, possessing an offensive weapon, possession of amphetamine and drug driving.

Prosecutor Meirion Davies said Barton was found with the weapons after police stopped him in a red Volkswagen Golf.

He was pulled over on Caerleon Road in the St Julians area of Newport on September 24, 2018.

Mr Davies said the officers noticed there a “strong smell of cannabis” coming from the car which also had a passenger.

Barton was also carrying a small amount of amphetamine and was found to have traces of the drug in his blood twice the legal driving limit.

Mr Davies said the defendant told detectives at Newport Central police station that two of the knives were used as part of his work duties.

He also told them that the blades were used for his hobby of fishing and how the throwing stars he had crafted himself “were Christmas stars to be placed on a Christmas tree”.

The court heard he said he forgot that the weapons were in the car.

Mr Davies said Barton had two previous convictions for the possession of amphetamine.

Alex Greenwood, mitigating, said his client had no previous convictions for violence and added: “His best point is his guilty pleas.”

His barrister added that his client had experienced problems with cannabis misuse.

Mr Greenwood added: “He is not a violent man. He is not someone who has used weapons.”

Judge Philip Harris-Jenkins told Barton: “In the current climate, it is very unwise to continue to possess these types of items.”

He jailed the defendant for 12 months, suspended for 18 months.

Barton must also complete a 15-day rehabilitation and activity requirement carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, pay prosecution costs of £340 and a £140 victim surcharge.