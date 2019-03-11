A SUCCESSFUL quartet are to perform this weekend.

A4 Brass Quartet are playing at Borough Theatre, Abergavenny, on Friday March 15 from 7.30pm.

The players are from some of the UK’s top brass bands, coming together to perform both lyrical and high-octane works, forming a distinctive and new take on chamber music.

The Quartet, which formed in 2013, had performed at major venues and festivals, as well as featuring on national television and radio.

The Programme includes: Rossini – Overture Barber of Seville, Strauss – Festival Music for Vienna, Debussy – Arabesque, Bruckner – Locus Iste and Bramwell Tovey – Street songs for brass.

Tickets are £15, £13 concessions, and £7.50 for students. Tel: 01873 850805 or visit boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/events/a4-brass-quartet/

