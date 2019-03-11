AS the standards were lowered more than 100 mourners bowed their heads to remember a football club founder, who dedicated his life to improving the lives of youths right across Gwent.

Don Felkin, who founded Cromwell Youth AFC in 1957 and worked with local Scouting groups, died last month aged 82.

And today, mourners packed St John The Evangelist Church, in Maindee, to pay their final goodbyes to the late Newport resident.

Two standard-bearers led the procession, with Mr Felkin's coffin - fittingly bearing the colours of the football club he founded - being carried behind.

Reverend Linda Batts officiated and delivered the eulogies from friends and family.

"We have come here to remember Don," she said.

"To say he was loved by many is definitely an understatement. He was loved by everyone."

She also spoke of Mr Felkin's selfless efforts to help the lives of children.

"Don would always pay for the uniforms for the children whose parents could not afford it," said Rev'd Batts.

"Whether it was a football or Scout uniform he would do it.

"He will never be forgotten."

Cllr Allan Morris, who was a friend, also read out a tribute, saying: "He always wanted to help and he saw it as a pleasure to do so.

"He would always come to your aid. He was a hero to many.

"Don will be remembered by everyone."

Cromwell Youth FC had previously posted a tribute to their late founder on social media

It said: “Don is the reason this club is what it is today. One of the all-time grassroots greats. The club has come a long way since the small side we had in 1957.

“Rest in peace Don.”

Hymns at the funeral included Abide With Me and Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer.

And as Mr Felkin's coffin started to leave the church, a sterling round of applause was given for a former giant of Gwent, who will forever be remembered by all those he helped.