THERE was sad news this month of my good friend and champion parliamentarian, Paul Flynn MP, who has passed away aged 84.

My first political campaign was in the 1987 General Election in Newport West when Paul took the seat from the Tories.

Typically the campaign was fun, as well as fully committed, and effective.

In his 32 years at Westminster, Paul built a reputation as a politician of principle and independent thought.

Respected across the political parties, he was a noted Parliamentarian and championed the rights of backbenchers including in his book Commons Knowledge; How to be a Backbencher.

Paul’s passing is a huge loss to the Labour Party, to Newport and to Wales.

Paul was a good friend and colleague over many years and he will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with Sam and family.

- In the Senedd this month I held a short debate to celebrate an area of environmental, scientific, cultural and historic significance partly within my constituency - the Gwent Levels.

It is one of the largest areas of coastal and floodplain grazing marsh in the UK.

This remarkable landscape is hugely important for Wales.

The Levels have archaeological significance with finds dating back as early as the 13th century and the area is home to a vast number of rare animals and bird species including the grass snake, great crested newt and water vole, to name a few.

The RSPB Wetlands Bird Reserve and Visitor Centre and Magor Marsh Nature Reserve are located there.

A strong human dimension is needed to create a greater sense of understanding and appreciation.

The Living Levels Landscape Partnership has come together to deliver a programme of work which will promote and reconnect people to the heritage, wildlife and wild beauty of the historic landscape of the Gwent Levels.

To find out more about the project’s work, please visit www.livinglevels.org.uk

I was glad to take the opportunity to praise the work of the Living Levels Project and encourage everyone to pay a visit to this very special place in south east Wales.

- It was an exciting day for the city when Newport County welcomed Premiership side Manchester City to Rodney Parade in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Even though we didn’t come away with a win, Newport County’s wonderful run in FA Cup football is testament to the efforts of the manager, fellow Pill boy Mike Flynn, the back room staff, the board, the chairman, all the players and the fans who have supported the Exiles through the trials and tribulations of life in the Football League.

County have made Newport proud and I am sure the team will continue to go from strength to strength.