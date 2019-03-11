Footage has emerged of a 4x4 vehicle being used to vandalise a football pitch in Newport.

The pitch, located in the Malpas area of the city, has been left scarred by tyre tracks as a result of the vehicle being repeatedly driven across the grass.

Tyre tracks left in the surface of the pitch

Crindau Corries, one of the teams which use the pitch, released a plea on social media earlier today for further information on the incident.

The club said: "We're absolutely devastated with what we're watching.

"We pay £1000s every year so our lads can have a game of football and it's ruined by some people thinking it's funny ripping up our pitch."

Newport City Council have also shared the plea through their social media accounts.

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.