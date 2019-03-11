FOOTAGE has emerged of a 4x4 vehicle being used to vandalise a football pitch in Newport.

The pitch, located in the Malpas area of the city, has been left scarred by tyre tracks as a result of the vehicle being repeatedly driven across the grass.

Tyre tracks left in the surface of the pitch

Crindau Corries, one of the teams which use the pitch, released a plea on social media earlier today for further information on the incident.

The club said: "We're absolutely devastated with what we're watching.

"We pay £1000s every year so our lads can have a game of football and it's ruined by some people thinking it's funny ripping up our pitch."

Newport City Council have also shared the plea through their social media accounts.

A spokesman from Gwent Police said: "On Monday 11th March 2019, Gwent Police were made aware of a video on social media of a 4x4 vehicle driving on a football pitch in Malpas, Newport.

"Neighbourhood Officers have viewed the footage and are working to identify those involved.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 288 of 11/03/2019 or alternatively send a direct message to us via our Facebook or Twitter accounts."