Gwent Police have issued an appeal for information to locate a 21-year-old who has breached his license conditions.

Nathan Jones, from the Bettws area, was released from prison on January 18.

The police appeal continued: “Jones received a 10-month sentence for affray after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on 13th April 2018.

“Due to the fact that Jones, who was released on licence, breached their licence conditions they have now been recalled to prison.

“If you have any information please call 101 quoting 1900065627 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”