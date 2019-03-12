A BAKING contest for an important cause has celebrated a hugely successful fifth year.

The Great Welsh Cake Off returned to Beechwood House, in Newport, on Sunday, once again supporting Action for Children Fostering Wales with a day stuffed with keenly contested baking.

Former Great British Bake Off contestant, Jon Jenkins from Malpas, was on the judging panel joined by head chef at Holiday Inn, Martin Hood, and chef and owner of The Corner restaurant in Cardiff, Ross Williams.

The judges sampling the tasty treats

Mr Jenkins said: “It was a great cake competition with some amazing entries coming in. There were some great flavours and textures and a lot of real effort went in to these cakes.

“There were some lovely designs that were executed really well. The whole morning had a lovely atmosphere with a lot of people turning up and enjoying the cakes, so you can’t ask for any more really.

“Too much cake is bad for you but they bring people together. So many great things have happened because someone’s put a cake in the middle of a room of people, so it was really good to see this home baking effort.”

The judges admiring a selection of cakes

The categories were split into under-12, teenage and adult with Samantha Robinson scooping the main prize in the competition.

Matt Lewis from Action for Children Fostering Wales, said: “The Great Welsh Cake Off has been a fabulous celebration of family coming together around something kids really love – cake.

“That’s what our fostering service is all about, families being together and sharing good times. That’s we achieved today with a record number of entries as well as much needed fundraising for events for our families.”

For more information on Action for Children Fostering Wales visit actionforchildren.org.uk/fostering-adoption/

