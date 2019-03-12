Five local businesses have been named as finalists in the The Federation of Small Businesses Celebrating Small Business Awards 2019.

Paradigm Human Performance Ltd, of Monmouth, and Town Square Spaces, Caerphilly, have been chosen as finalists in the Start-Up Business of the Year category.

Visionary Food Solutions, of Caerphilly, is a finalist in the Micro Business of the Year category.

Lawrence Gunter, of Pontnewynydd is a finalist in the Young Entrepreneur of the Year category. He works for Legacy Gym 24 Ltd.

And Educ8 Group, Ystrad Mynach, is a finalist in the Employer of the Year section.

The awards will be hosted by television news presenter Sian Lloyd at an event later this month at Cardiff’s Hilton Hotel.

FSB Wales regional chairman Ian Nellist said: "We received a record number of nominations for this year’s awards from across Wales and that interest and the calibre of nominations gives you some indication of the dynamism and drive of Welsh SMEs.

"At an uncertain time, there is nevertheless no shortage of energy and a willingness among businesses to stand up, shout about their success and demonstrate their role in the economy.

"The awards are our way of recognising the best of Welsh business and I look forward to congratulating the winners.”

Ben Cottam, FSB Wales head of external affairs, said: "These finalists have been shortlisted because they are some of the Wales’ most exciting small businesses and self-employed business owners.

"These include innovative start-ups, family businesses, young entrepreneurs and exporters, as well as the small businesses who the judges felt have contributed the most to their local communities over the past year.

"As Wales’ largest business organisation, it seems right that we take time to recognise the incredible and exciting contribution of smaller enterprises to the Welsh economy and we’re looking forward to doing just that.”