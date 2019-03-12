A Monmouthshire couple have launched a babywear business with a real Welsh flavour.

Babi Bw Ltd is owned by former banker Graeme Corfield and his wife Katherine, who live in Magor.

The couple are using the highest quality products to produce their babywear range in Monmouthshire.

Graeme said: "Currently, all of our garments are cut, embroidered, sewn, packaged and sent from Caldicot, Monmouthshire."

The products, which are made from either organic cotton or organic cotton and bamboo, can be personalised with embroidered baby names and dates of birth.

All of the fabrics, dyestuffs and fasteners used by Babi Bw have been professionally tested and have been passed as compliant.

Graeme said: "Having spent much of my childhood in North Wales I am now living in South Wales with my wife Katherine and our two gorgeous children Lauren and Kobi.

"I feel a strong connection to Wales and what it represents. I am fortunate to have worked as a business advisor helping young businesses to start-up, develop and grow their own unique identities.

"I have always been passionate about quality products and believe that the organic cotton and bamboo that we use for our babywear can rival the softest."

He said: "At every step of our design and manufacturing process we have sought to work with Welsh companies. These Welsh companies have helped us to develop our brand, design our website, photograph local baby models, create artwork, printing, copywriting and Welsh translations for all aspects of our business from labels to legalities and helped us to source the softest non-toxic organic fabrics, design our products and set up our own manufacturing unit in Wales."

Babi Bw currently offered a range of products including organic baby blankets in 30 different colour combinations within eight pattern designs named after favourite Welsh places; organic baby grows; organic baby hats; organic baby bibs; keepsake boxes and bags and organic knitted bunnies.

The company has also developed partnerships with three local charities: Sparkle, Latch and Noah’s Ark.