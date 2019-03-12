Update 8.26am: The bridge has now reopened to cars eastbound.

THE M48 Severn Bridge has been closed due to strong winds.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning yesterday, reminding people that Storm Gareth could bring winds of up to 65mph.

The Prince of Wales Bridge remains open, however.

The strong winds are expected to hit the country today and tomorrow.

The Met Office said: "A spell of strong northwesterly winds is expected to develop across southwest Scotland late on Tuesday evening then extend across much of England and Wales through Wednesday. Gusts of up to 50-55 mph are likely inland and 65 mph along western coasts.

"Very strong winds expected early on Wednesday. Then staying unsettled with a mix of sunshine and showers, and some longer spells of rain. Strong winds likely at times."