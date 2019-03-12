A MAN has been left with a broken jaw following an assault at the Crow's Nest Pub in Cwmbran.

A 32-year-old man, from the Monmouthshire area, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The assault took place at about 10.30pm on Saturday, February 23 and the offender is described as white, of a medium build in his mid-twenties, with short dark hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 51 28/2/19 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.