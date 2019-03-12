DETECTIVES are appealing for information after a man’s jaw was broken in a Gwent pub.

The attack happened at the Crow's Nest in Cwmbran on Saturday, February 23.

A 32-year-old man from Monmouthshire was taken to hospital for treatment after his jaw was shattered.

The assault took place at about 10.30pm and the offender is described as white, of a medium build in his mid-twenties, with short dark hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 51 28/2/19 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.