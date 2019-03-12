Reports in the South Wales Argus 100 years ago

THE special gratuity, which the Government decided on November 20th last to pay to personnel - including privates - in the Army and Royal Air Force, is based upon length of service subsequent to August 4 1914, but varied as between home service and service overseas.

For home service a private receives £5 for the first year's service and 5s for each month's subsequent service, a corporal £6 and a sergeant £8, the rate for subsequent service being the same as for a private.

For service overseas, during any period of the war the rate subsequent to the first year is increased to 10s per month for both privates and others. In the case of home service, no gratuity is payable unless the man has served at least six months.

There are certain exceptions to be noted, conscientious objectors and men discharged as medically unfit within six months of enlistment.

The time during which a soldier may have worked for full wages on munition work is not to be counted in assessing the gratuity.

Periods of imprisonment of twenty-eight days or more are also to be deducted and in the case of deserters the time previous to desertion is to be ignored.

The gratuity is to be reckoned up to the end of the war, which will presumably be the date on which peace is signed.

This war gratuity includes any gratuity due on discharge under the pay warrant. And in the case of men who have drawn service pensions concurrently with pay, the rate of gratuity (after the first year) is to be reduced to be a month for those who have served overseas and 2s 6d a month for those who have had only home service.

No date has been announced for the payment of the gratuity. But it is to be payable to those who, in November last, had already been discharged from the Army and also to the next-of-kin or the legatees of men killed, the amount of the gratuity being based on the length of service from the date of enlistment to the date of his death.

No distinction of any kind is made between men who enlisted voluntarily and those who were conscripted.

Newport Union election

During the period of the war there were no ordinary elections of Guardians.

The usual triennial elections for all wards take place on Monday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 9.

On the former date they will be for the parishes of Caerleon, Llantarnam, Machen, Upper, the Upper, and Lower Wards of the parish of Bedwas; the North, Central and South Wards of Risca; the North, South, East, West and Central Wards of Abercarn.

To each of the ten wards of Newport three members are allotted as well as for Llantarnam; two each to the North and Central Wards of Risca; and one each for the Caerleon, Machen Upper, Bedwas, Upper and Lower Wards.

Nominations of candidates have to be received at the Guardians' Offices, Queens Hill no later than noon on the 20th of this month.

And candidates can withdraw up to noon on Tuesday, 25 of this month.

If the general public should require more information, they will need to contact the Guardians' Office.

The returning officer will be Mr W. Dowler.