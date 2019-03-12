TOMORROW is the closing date for nominations for Gwent’s Best Mum 2019.

Nominations for our free competition, aiming to celebrate the inspirational mothers throughout Gwent, can be sent until 5pm on Wednesday March 13, with some spectacular prizes on offer thanks to our kind sponsors.

First prize is spring afternoon tea in the Olive Tree Garden Room and an Indulgent Manicure at the Beauty Bar, courtesy of luxurious five-star resort Celtic Manor.

The runner-up will receive a rejuvenating facial and massage of their choice sponsored by the Jenna McDonnell beauty salon, on Chepstow Road, Newport.

We’ve already has some fantastic nominations including Carol Malpass, from Ebbw Vale, who was nominated by her daughter Rhiannon.

Despite recently being diagnosed with epilepsy the mother has earned praise, with Rhiannon saying: “I think my mum deserves to win because nothing is too much for her.

“No matter what she puts everyone before herself. She goes above and beyond to help me and my family and I think she deserves a little something back!”

This ‘incredible' mother even did a charity sky dive, even though she is ‘petrified’ of heights and flying.

Carol is one of many spectacular mothers whose story has been shared and there’s still time to enter.

To enter, e-mail us a photo of you and your mother with up to 200 words on why you think she deserves to win. Submissions should also include which part of Gwent you’re from, your ages, and a contact number.

Submissions should be sent to leah.powell@newsquest.co.uk